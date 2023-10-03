MULTIMEDIA
1 dead, 6 injured in Bangkok mall shooting
Jack Taylor, AFP
Posted at Oct 03 2023 08:14 PM | Updated as of Oct 03 2023 09:51 PM
Thai police officers and rescue workers are seen outside the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok on October 3, 2023, following a shooting incident in the mall.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the shooting incidents at a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok, with hundreds of people seen fleeing the scene.
