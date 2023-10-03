MULTIMEDIA

1 dead, 6 injured in Bangkok mall shooting

Jack Taylor, AFP

Thai police officers and rescue workers are seen outside the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok on October 3, 2023, following a shooting incident in the mall.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the shooting incidents at a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok, with hundreds of people seen fleeing the scene.