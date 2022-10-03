Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Indonesia football tragedy Mast Irham, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 03 2022 08:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An official of Arema FC weeps as he pays condolence on Monday to the victims of the football match riot and stampede, outside Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia. Authorities announced that at least 125 people were killed after some policemen fired tear gas to stop football fans from entering the pitch, causing panic and stampede, during the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya on Oct. 1. The incident is one of the worst stadium disasters in history. At least 125 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede Read More: Indonesia football Malang Arema FC Persebaya stampede tragedy stadium tragedy football stadium football match riot football match violence /video/news/10/03/22/pcso-walang-nakitang-iregularidad-sa-grand-lotto-draw/news/10/03/22/doh-still-awaiting-funds-from-dbm-for-health-workers-benefits/sports/10/03/22/to-boost-wcup-hosting-sbp-observes-eurobasket-staging/sports/10/03/22/la-salles-winston-sticks-to-positives-after-loss-to-up/news/10/03/22/several-grand-lotto-jackpot-winners-thankful-despite-small-share