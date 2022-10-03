MULTIMEDIA

Indonesia football tragedy

Mast Irham, EPA-EFE

An official of Arema FC weeps as he pays condolence on Monday to the victims of the football match riot and stampede, outside Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia. Authorities announced that at least 125 people were killed after some policemen fired tear gas to stop football fans from entering the pitch, causing panic and stampede, during the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya on Oct. 1. The incident is one of the worst stadium disasters in history.