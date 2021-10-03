MULTIMEDIA
Thousands evacuated as Cumbre Vieja erupts
Juan Medina, Reuters
Posted at Oct 03 2021 09:43 AM
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande de Arriba, Spain, Saturday. The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began its fiery eruption on Sept. 19, has destroyed more than 800 buildings and affected 6,000 people who were evacuated from their homes on the island with a population of about 83,000.
- /sports/10/03/21/football-arsenal-thump-villa-to-stay-top-of-wsl
- /sports/10/03/21/man-utd-stumble-again-as-chelsea-top-premier-league
- /overseas/10/03/21/hong-kong-looking-to-procure-worlds-first-covid-19-pill
- /entertainment/10/03/21/review-religion-as-horror-backdrop-in-midnight-mass
- /sports/10/03/21/as-greece-fetes-giannis-others-like-him-suffer