POTUS heads to hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Alex Brandon, AP

Posted at Oct 03 2020 12:03 PM

POTUS heads to hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump boards Marine One on Friday as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, in Washington. The White House said Trump was being moved into a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

