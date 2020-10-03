Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA POTUS heads to hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis Alex Brandon, AP Posted at Oct 03 2020 12:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest President Donald Trump boards Marine One on Friday as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, in Washington. The White House said Trump was being moved into a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure. Anyone can get it': Trump supporters shocked at diagnosis, unwavering in support Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Donald Trump Trump covid positive Marine One Walter Reed National Military Medical Center multimedia multimedia photos Trump COVID-19 Trump coronavirus /entertainment/10/04/20/watch-sandara-park-visits-a-pinoy-market-in-korea/sports/10/04/20/challenger-to-poc-president-touts-self-slate-as-underdogs-in-november-polls/entertainment/10/04/20/ex-pgt-finalist-on-wifes-death-kung-may-totoong-magic-nga-lang-gusto-ko-mag-time-travel/overseas/10/04/20/trump-well-at-hospital-as-more-republicans-test-positive-for-covid-19/news/10/03/20/lawmaker-to-velasco-speeches-should-be-done-in-plenary-not-on-social-media