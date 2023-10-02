MULTIMEDIA
Indian youth celebrate Gandhi on his birthday
Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 02 2023 08:52 PM
School students pay a floral tribute to a portrait of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to mark his 154th birth anniversary on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, at Egmore Museum, in Chennai, India, October 2, 2023. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually across India on October 2 to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the father of the Indian nation.
