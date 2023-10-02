Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Indian youth celebrate Gandhi on his birthday

Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 02 2023 08:52 PM

Indian youth celebrate Gandhi on his birthday

School students pay a floral tribute to a portrait of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to mark his 154th birth anniversary on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, at Egmore Museum, in Chennai, India, October 2, 2023. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually across India on October 2 to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the father of the Indian nation. 

Read More:  India   Gandhi   Chennai   students   Mohandas Gandhi   Gandhi Jayanti  