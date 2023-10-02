MULTIMEDIA

Indian youth celebrate Gandhi on his birthday

Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

School students pay a floral tribute to a portrait of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to mark his 154th birth anniversary on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, at Egmore Museum, in Chennai, India, October 2, 2023. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually across India on October 2 to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the father of the Indian nation.