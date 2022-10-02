At least 127 died during Indonesia football clash

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Fans clash during Indonesian football match, 127 killed AFP Posted at Oct 02 2022 12:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This picture taken on October 1, 2022 shows security personnel (lower) on the pitch after a clash ensued during a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia. At least 127 people died at the football stadium following the incident that was triggered by fans invading the pitch, with police responding with tear gas until a stampede occurred, officials said. At least 127 dead after riot at Indonesia football match: police Read More: Arema FC Persebaya Surabaya Kanjuruhan stadium Malang East Java Indonesia football violence football match riot football match riot sports riot /news/10/02/22/more-than-46000-still-displaced-a-week-after-karding/sports/10/02/22/nba-grizzlies-adams-signs-contract-extension/entertainment/10/02/22/johnny-alegres-affinity-out-on-vinyl-this-october-2/overseas/10/02/22/nicaragua-breaks-ties-with-netherlands-bars-us-envoy/entertainment/10/02/22/mv-of-james-reids-u-i-top-trends-on-youtube