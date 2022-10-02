At least 127 died during Indonesia football clash

MULTIMEDIA

Fans clash during Indonesian football match, 127 killed

AFP

This picture taken on October 1, 2022 shows security personnel (lower) on the pitch after a clash ensued during a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia. At least 127 people died at the football stadium following the incident that was triggered by fans invading the pitch, with police responding with tear gas until a stampede occurred, officials said.