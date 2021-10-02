MULTIMEDIA

Tribute to Americans lost to COVID-19

Leah Millis, Reuters

Volunteer Sarah Wagner works on geolocating flags as part of Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a memorial for Americans who died due to COVID-19 as the national death toll nears 700,000, next to the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S. on Friday. Each flag represents a person who has died from COVID-19 in the U.S. with many of them containing handwritten letters to loved ones lost to the pandemic.