MULTIMEDIA
Tribute to Americans lost to COVID-19
Leah Millis, Reuters
Posted at Oct 02 2021 11:31 AM
Volunteer Sarah Wagner works on geolocating flags as part of Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a memorial for Americans who died due to COVID-19 as the national death toll nears 700,000, next to the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S. on Friday. Each flag represents a person who has died from COVID-19 in the U.S. with many of them containing handwritten letters to loved ones lost to the pandemic.
