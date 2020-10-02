MULTIMEDIA

Reflecting in Rome

The Spanish Steps are reflected on the sunglasses of a woman wearing a face mask on Friday as local authorities in the Italian capital Rome order face coverings to be worn at all times out of doors in an effort to counter rising COVID-19 infections.

The country has registered 2,548 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours making it the first time it has exceeded 2,000 cases in one day since the end of April. Italy’s cumulative number of cases over the past two weeks is among the lowest in Europe.