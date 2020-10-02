MULTIMEDIA

In COVID-19 fight, no one left behind

Jae C. Hong AP

A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural on Thursday in South Central Los Angeles. California's plan to safely reopen its economy will begin to require counties to bring down coronavirus infection rates in disadvantaged communities that have been harder hit by the pandemic. The complex new rules set in place an "equity metric" that will force larger counties to control the spread of the virus in areas where Black, Latino and Pacific Islander groups have suffered a disproportionate share of the cases due to a variety of socioeconomic factors.