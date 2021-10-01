Russia to send stars to the stars in space film shoot

MULTIMEDIA

Russian Space Agency Roscosmos set to shoot first ever full-length film in space

Handout, Russian Space Agency Roscosmos via AFP

This handout photo taken and released on Friday by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos shows the service structure as it is lifted into position around the Soyuz rocket, at site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Roscosmos is dispatching 36-year-old screen star Yulia Peresild along with director Klim Shipenko, 38, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov in a race against time to beat a parallel Hollywood project led by actor Tom Cruise. The launch to ISS is scheduled for October 5, 2021.

