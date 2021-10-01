Malaysia's National Zoo reopens amid COVID-19 outbreak

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Malaysia's National Zoo reopens after COVID-19 lockdown Lim Huey Teng, Reuters Posted at Oct 01 2021 07:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Visitors wearing protective masks look at giant panda Yi Yi at the National Zoo, which re-opened after lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. Malaysia’s health authorities on Friday said conditional approval has been given for a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac to be used for young people aged between 12 and 17 years old. Malaysia approves Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 17 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Yi Yi Panda National Zoo Malaysia lockdown /video/news/10/01/21/frontliners-sa-baggao-district-hospital-tuloy-ang-trabaho/news/10/01/21/33-million-covid-19-vaccine-shots-arrive-in-ph/life/10/01/21/spanish-film-fest-pelicula-to-be-held-online-anew/news/10/01/21/mga-nakatira-sa-footbridge-sa-muntinlupa-hinatiran-ng-tulong/news/10/01/21/julian-ongpin-shows-up-at-doj-probe-on-drugs-rap