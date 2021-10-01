Malaysia's National Zoo reopens amid COVID-19 outbreak

MULTIMEDIA

Malaysia's National Zoo reopens after COVID-19 lockdown

Visitors wearing protective masks look at giant panda Yi Yi at the National Zoo, which re-opened after lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. Malaysia’s health authorities on Friday said conditional approval has been given for a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac to be used for young people aged between 12 and 17 years old.