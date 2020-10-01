Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Audience with Pope Francis

Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Posted at Oct 01 2020 09:45 AM | Updated as of Oct 01 2020 09:50 AM

Audience with Pope Francis

Pope Francis prays with priests at the end of a limited public audience at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican on Thursday. The pontiff resumed his public audience with very limited audience at the beginning of September amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More:  Pope Francis   Vatican   San Damaso Courtyard   limited public audience   multimedia   multimedia photo  