Policing protests in Hong Kong

Kin Cheung, AP

Posted at Oct 01 2020 07:06 PM

A pedestrian talks on his phone as he passes by policemen during the China National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Thursday. The popular shopping district of Causeway Bay saw a heavy police presence during China National Day despite a low protester turnout. 

