Hurricane Ian one year on

Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich, EPA-EFE

A person is seated on a closed deck next to a boat that remains on a building in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Friday, a year after Hurricane Ian swept through the region. The hurricane was a destructive Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on September 28, 2023 and caused extensive damage across western Cuba, Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.