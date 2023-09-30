Home  >  Overseas

Floods swamp New York

Commuters stand near a digital sign warning travelers about the weather affecting subway service in New York, New York, USA on Friday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as flash flooding affects the New York City area due to heavy rain. 

