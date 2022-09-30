Russians continue to flee to Georgian border

MULTIMEDIA

Russian exodus to Georgia continues amid partial mobilization decree

Olga Iunasheva, EPA-EFE

Russian men and women with their luggage approach customs at the Russia-Georgia border checkpoint of Verkhnii Lars, Russia on Friday, days after President Vladimir Putin announced a decree on partial mobilization due to the conflict in Ukraine. Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri said on September 27 that in recent days some 10,000 Russians have crossed the border with Georgia every day.