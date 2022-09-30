Hurricane Ian leaves severe damages in Florida

MULTIMEDIA
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Fort Myers, Florida
Giorgio Viera, AFP
Posted at Sep 30 2022 09:43 AM
Residents inspect damage to a marina as boats are partially submerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on Thursday. Hurricane Ian, which made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity.
