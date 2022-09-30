British Royal Navy's HMS Spey visits Bali

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA HMS Spey in Bali for cultural exchange Made Nagi, EPA-EFE Posted at Sep 30 2022 03:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber British Royal Navy members join Indonesian Navy members in performing a traditional dance during a welcoming ceremony for the Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey at Benoa port in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. The British Royal Navy HMS Spey will be in Bali from 30 September to 03 October 2022. to conduct cultural exchanges. Read More: Indonesian Navy British Royal Navy HMS Spey Bali Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel Benoa port cultural exchange dance /business/09/30/22/uk-economy-grows-in-2nd-quarter-easing-recession-fears/business/09/30/22/japan-plans-more-stimulus-to-tackle-inflation-low-yen/news/09/30/22/philippines-short-of-almost-200000-health-workers-doh/overseas/09/30/22/pro-russia-hackers-stop-cyberattacks-due-to-money-woes/entertainment/09/30/22/tingnan-bamboo-kz-tandingan-darren-espanto-at-1mx-performers-bumisita-sa-ph-embassy-london