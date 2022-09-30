British Royal Navy's HMS Spey visits Bali

MULTIMEDIA

HMS Spey in Bali for cultural exchange

Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

British Royal Navy members join Indonesian Navy members in performing a traditional dance during a welcoming ceremony for the Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey at Benoa port in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. The British Royal Navy HMS Spey will be in Bali from 30 September to 03 October 2022. to conduct cultural exchanges.