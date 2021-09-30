Russia logs record-high COVID-19 deaths

MULTIMEDIA
Russia records highest COVID-19 death toll for third day running
Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP
Posted at Sep 30 2021 10:50 PM
An ice-cream vendor wearing a face mask stands in front of the fountain decorated with pumpkin due to the autumn season at GUM, State Department store in downtown Moscow on Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia recorded its highest coronavirus death toll for a third day running, as infections are on the rise driven by the Delta variant and slow vaccination rates with a government tally reporting 867 fatalities over the past 24 hours.
