Russia logs record-high COVID-19 deaths

Russia records highest COVID-19 death toll for third day running

Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP

An ice-cream vendor wearing a face mask stands in front of the fountain decorated with pumpkin due to the autumn season at GUM, State Department store in downtown Moscow on Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia recorded its highest coronavirus death toll for a third day running, as infections are on the rise driven by the Delta variant and slow vaccination rates with a government tally reporting 867 fatalities over the past 24 hours.