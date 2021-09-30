Home  >  Overseas

First commercial Bahrain-Israel flight lands as ties warm

Emmanuel Dunand, AFP

Posted at Sep 30 2021 08:04 PM

A Gulf Air A320 aeroplane coming from the Bahraini capital Manama arrives at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Thursday. The Gulf Air plane began the first commercial flight between Bahrain and Israel a year after the normalization of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

