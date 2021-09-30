Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Cuba set to reopen beaches and pools after COVID-19 closure Yamil Lage, AFP Posted at Sep 30 2021 06:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman stands at the Malecon's coast in Havana, on Wednesday. Cuban authorities announced on the same day the opening of beaches and swimming pools, as well as the Malecon area and physical exercises on public roads and gyms, after nine months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Havana reopens its beaches -- but masks are required Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Cuba Havana beach pools Cuba beach reopening COVID-19 /video/news/09/30/21/bicol-medical-center-full-capacity-na-dahil-sa-covid-19/video/news/09/30/21/1sambayan-inendorso-si-vp-leni-sa-pagkapangulo/video/news/09/30/21/ilang-local-comelec-offices-handa-na-sa-coc-filing/business/09/30/21/lpg-may-taas-presyo-sa-oktubre/life/09/30/21/until-my-next-life-cancer-patient-may-nakaaantig-na-mensahe-sa-fastfood-branch