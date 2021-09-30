MULTIMEDIA

Cuba set to reopen beaches and pools after COVID-19 closure

Yamil Lage, AFP

A woman stands at the Malecon's coast in Havana, on Wednesday. Cuban authorities announced on the same day the opening of beaches and swimming pools, as well as the Malecon area and physical exercises on public roads and gyms, after nine months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.