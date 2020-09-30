Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Donald Trump, Joe Biden hold heated debate

Olivier Douliery, Reuters/Pool

Posted at Sep 30 2020 11:02 AM

Donald Trump, Joe Biden hold heated debate

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Tuesday. The 2020 US Presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020. 

Read More:  US election   US President Donald Trump   Democratic party Joe Biden   US presidential campaign   multimedia   multimedia photo  