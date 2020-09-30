MULTIMEDIA
Donald Trump, Joe Biden hold heated debate
Olivier Douliery, Reuters/Pool
Posted at Sep 30 2020 11:02 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Tuesday. The 2020 US Presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020.
