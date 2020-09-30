MULTIMEDIA

Beijing set to mark National Day

Andy Wong, AP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a bicycle while passing by visitors gathered near a floral decoration showing the words "Fully built a well-off society" in celebration of the upcoming National Day in Beijing, China, Wednesday. Even though the spread of COVID-19, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has been all but eradicated in China, the pandemic is still surging across the globe with an ever rising death toll.