MULTIMEDIA
Beijing set to mark National Day
Andy Wong, AP
Posted at Sep 30 2020 07:16 PM
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a bicycle while passing by visitors gathered near a floral decoration showing the words "Fully built a well-off society" in celebration of the upcoming National Day in Beijing, China, Wednesday. Even though the spread of COVID-19, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has been all but eradicated in China, the pandemic is still surging across the globe with an ever rising death toll.
