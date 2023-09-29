MULTIMEDIA
Taiwan: Countering threat from China
Posted at Sep 29 2023 11:08 AM
A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Presidential office shows Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (center, front) posing for a group photo with the model of a submarine prototype during the launching ceremony on Thursday of Taiwan's first domestically-made submarine named 'Haikun' at a shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Taiwan's first domestically assembled submarine is meant to boost the island's defense capabilities amid the threat from China.
