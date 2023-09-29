MULTIMEDIA
Combat-dressed shooter kills three in the Netherlands
Bas Czerwinski, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 29 2023 09:35 AM
Medical staff leave the Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital on Rochussenstraat, which has been cordoned off after two shooting incidents on Thursday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. An unknown person wearing combat clothing shot at people first in an apartment and after in the hospital, killing three people in the process, the police said.
