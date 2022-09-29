Buying cheaper rice, cooking oil in Indonesia

MULTIMEDIA

Fighting inflation in Indonesia with low-cost markets

Adi Weda, EPA-EFE

Residents buy sacks of rice and cooking oil during low-cost market operations by the government in Tangerang, Indonesia on Thursday. Several regions in Indonesia held low-cost market operations to help ease the burden on society from high inflation. Bank Indonesia estimates that inflation in Indonesia in September 2022 will reach 1.09 percent on a monthly basis, mainly due to an increase in fuel prices.