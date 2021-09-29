North Korea tests hypersonic missile

MULTIMEDIA
North Korea tests locally developed hypersonic missile
STR, KCNA via KNS/AFP
Posted at Sep 29 2021 08:34 PM
This picture taken on Tuesday and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday shows what North Korea says is its Academy of Defense Science test-firing a newly developed hypersonic missile in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, North Korea.
Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance", the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defense capabilities a "thousand-fold".
