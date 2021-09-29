North Korea tests hypersonic missile

MULTIMEDIA

North Korea tests locally developed hypersonic missile

STR, KCNA via KNS/AFP

This picture taken on Tuesday and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday shows what North Korea says is its Academy of Defense Science test-firing a newly developed hypersonic missile in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, North Korea.

Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance", the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defense capabilities a "thousand-fold".