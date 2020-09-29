Home  >  Overseas

Glass fire destroys hundreds of houses

Noah Berger, AP

Posted at Sep 29 2020 11:27 AM | Updated as of Sep 29 2020 12:29 PM

Homes leveled by the Glass Fire line a street in the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, USA on Monday. Thousands of residents were evacuated after a wind-driven wildfire hit thousands of acres of grasslands and woodlands in Northern California.

