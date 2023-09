MULTIMEDIA

Mourners hold funeral for Iraq wedding fire victims

Gailan Haji, EPA-EFE

Iraqi Christians carry a coffin for a victim of wedding hall fire, during a mass funeral in Hamdaniya, Iraq on Wednesday. According to Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, 93 people died and more than 100 injured after a fire broke out during a Christian wedding celebration in Iraq's Nineveh province late September 26.