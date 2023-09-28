MULTIMEDIA

ISS crew back on earth after a year

Handout, Roscosmos via AFP

In this handout photograph taken and released by Roscosmos on Wednesday, Expedition 69 NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (C) of the International Space Station (ISS) crew is helped by specialists after his landing in the Soyuz MS-23 capsule in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Rubio and cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin returned to Earth after logging 371 days in space as members of Expeditions 68-69 aboard the International Space Station. For Rubio, his mission is the longest single spaceflight by a US astronaut in history.