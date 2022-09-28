Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Danang, Vietnam

Nhac Nguyen, AFP

Posted at Sep 28 2022 03:54 PM

Typhoon Noru hits Danang, Vietnam

Children play next to a beached boat following the passage of typhoon Noru (Philippine name Karding) in Danang, Vietnam on Wednesday. The storm made landfall in Danang in the early hours of Wednesday, with winds of up to around 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour, according to the country’s national forecaster.

Read More:  Typhoon Noru   Danang   Vietnam   KardingPH   Karding   Danang Vietnam   Noru   typhoon   weather   storm  