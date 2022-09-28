Typhoon Noru hits Danang, Vietnam

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Danang, Vietnam Nhac Nguyen, AFP Posted at Sep 28 2022 03:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children play next to a beached boat following the passage of typhoon Noru (Philippine name Karding) in Danang, Vietnam on Wednesday. The storm made landfall in Danang in the early hours of Wednesday, with winds of up to around 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour, according to the country’s national forecaster. After lashing parts of PH, typhoon Noru tears across Vietnam Read More: Typhoon Noru Danang Vietnam KardingPH Karding Danang Vietnam Noru typhoon weather storm /business/09/28/22/un-urges-action-as-mental-health-takes-toll-on-workers/news/09/28/22/masungi-project-wins-un-sdg-action-award/sports/09/28/22/nba-opens-drafts-for-fantasy-basketball-ahead-of-new-season/sports/09/28/22/mpl-season-10-playoffs-to-be-held-from-oct-20-23/video/news/09/28/22/groups-hit-arrest-warrant-vs-2-labor-activists