Typhoon Noru hits Danang, Vietnam

MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Danang, Vietnam

Nhac Nguyen, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Children play next to a beached boat following the passage of typhoon Noru (Philippine name Karding) in Danang, Vietnam on Wednesday. The storm made landfall in Danang in the early hours of Wednesday, with winds of up to around 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour, according to the country’s national forecaster.