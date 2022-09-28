Exodus from Russia

MULTIMEDIA

Russian exiles queue to enter Georgia

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP/ Handout

This handout satellite image taken and released by Maxar Technologies on Tuesday shows vehicles waiting in a traffic jam near the border crossing between Russia and Georgia. The latest wave of Russian exiles since the war began in February has seen military-aged men pour into the Caucasus country, by cars in a column stretching for some 20 kilometers, by bicycles and some walking kilometers by foot to the border crossing.