Exodus from Russia

MULTIMEDIA
Russian exiles queue to enter Georgia
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP/ Handout
Posted at Sep 28 2022 10:53 AM
This handout satellite image taken and released by Maxar Technologies on Tuesday shows vehicles waiting in a traffic jam near the border crossing between Russia and Georgia. The latest wave of Russian exiles since the war began in February has seen military-aged men pour into the Caucasus country, by cars in a column stretching for some 20 kilometers, by bicycles and some walking kilometers by foot to the border crossing.
