Under pressure as Thai activists call for change

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Growing pressure as activists call for Thai PM’s resignation Jack Taylor, AFP Posted at Sep 28 2021 09:18 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Anti-government protesters use water pressure to launch homemade projectiles during a demonstration in Bangkok on Monday. Pro-democracy activists called for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis in the country. Read More: Bangkok Thailand pro-democracy protests Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha COVID-19 response /sports/09/28/21/nba-nuggets-sign-michael-porter-jr-to-max-extension/video/news/09/28/21/mga-100-tao-nag-overnight-sa-qc-voter-registration-site/spotlight/09/28/21/could-a-million-small-asteroids-collide-with-earth/sports/09/28/21/wiggins-says-anti-vaccine-stance-is-personal-private/business/09/28/21/bsp-p20-bill-remains-legal-tender