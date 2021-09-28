Home  >  Overseas

Growing pressure as activists call for Thai PM’s resignation

Jack Taylor, AFP

Posted at Sep 28 2021 09:18 AM

Under pressure as Thai activists call for change

Anti-government protesters use water pressure to launch homemade projectiles during a demonstration in Bangkok on Monday. Pro-democracy activists called for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis in the country. 
 

