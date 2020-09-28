MULTIMEDIA

Wildfire hits Deer Park, California

Adrees Latif, Reuters

A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane dropping red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, USA on Sunday. Authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of 600 homes in the area and warned residents in adjacent communities to prepare in case the blaze spreads to acres of land in Napa Valley, California.

