MULTIMEDIA
Hanoi prepares for Mid-Autumn festival
Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 27 2023 06:43 PM | Updated as of Sep 27 2023 07:12 PM
People shop for decorations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday. The Mid-Autumn festival, which falls this year on September 29, is a special occasion for Vietnamese children and families as the celebrations involve lion dancers, lantern processions and parties with mooncakes.
