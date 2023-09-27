Home  >  Overseas

Hanoi prepares for Mid-Autumn festival

Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

Posted at Sep 27 2023 06:43 PM | Updated as of Sep 27 2023 07:12 PM

People shop for decorations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday. The Mid-Autumn festival, which falls this year on September 29, is a special occasion for Vietnamese children and families as the celebrations involve lion dancers, lantern processions and parties with mooncakes. 

