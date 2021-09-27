South Korea to vax kids, give boosters to elderly

MULTIMEDIA
South Korea to vaccinate children, give boosters to elderly in transition by October end
Kim Hong-J, Reuters
Posted at Sep 27 2021 08:56 PM
A man wearing a face mask rests at a pavilion which has been cordoned off as a measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19 at a park in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. South Korea said on Monday it would begin inoculations next month for children aged 12 to 17 and offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those 75 years and above as the country starts to transition to normalcy by the end of October.
