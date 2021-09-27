Perseverance Mars rover brings home rock samples

MULTIMEDIA

Perseverance rover collects samples from Mars

AFP Photo/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Viber

In this image released by NASA, the Perseverance Mars rover takes a selfie using its WATSON camera. The rover is positioned over a rock nicknamed "Rochette" where two holes can be seen where the rover used its robotic arm to drill rock core samples on September 10, 2021. The Perseverance rover on Mars collected two probable samples of volcanic rock, NASA announced on September 10, 2021, stressing that the presence of salt in these rocks was an indicator of favorable conditions to possibly detect traces of ancient life.

