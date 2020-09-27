MULTIMEDIA
Movie nights at Tribeca
Andrew Kelly, Reuters
Posted at Sep 27 2020 09:04 PM
People are seen seated in outlined sections, created to promote social distancing as an attempt to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while viewing a movie screening in New York City on September 26, 2020. The show is part of Movie Nights with Tribeca Film Festival at the Backyard at Hudson Yards in Manhattan.
