Movie nights at Tribeca

Andrew Kelly, Reuters

Posted at Sep 27 2020 09:04 PM

People are seen seated in outlined sections, created to promote social distancing as an attempt to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while viewing a movie screening in New York City on September 26, 2020. The show is part of Movie Nights with Tribeca Film Festival at the Backyard at Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

