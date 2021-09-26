Rush to Pakistan border

MULTIMEDIA
Refugees try to cross Afghan-Pakistan border
Bulent Kilic, AFP
Posted at Sep 26 2021 07:00 PM
People rush to pass the border gate to Pakistan from the Afghanistan border in Spin Boldak on Saturday. Islamabad restricted entry at the key international intersection only to Pakistani or Kandahar identification cardholders, following a rush toward the entry checkpoint of the Pakistan border as tensions between the two countries rise.
