Rush to Pakistan border

Refugees try to cross Afghan-Pakistan border

Bulent Kilic, AFP

People rush to pass the border gate to Pakistan from the Afghanistan border in Spin Boldak on Saturday. Islamabad restricted entry at the key international intersection only to Pakistani or Kandahar identification cardholders, following a rush toward the entry checkpoint of the Pakistan border as tensions between the two countries rise.

