Haitian migrants arrive in shelter

Haitian migrants arrive in Mexico shelter

Pedro Pardo, AFP

Haitian migrants are seen at the Terraza Fandango shelter after leaving a makeshift camp in the Braulio Mendoza Park in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico on Friday. President Joe Biden on Friday described violent scenes where US border guards on horseback confronted destitute Haitian migrants crossing from Mexico "outrageous" and promised "consequences."