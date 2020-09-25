Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA HK Disneyland reopens Tyrone Siu, Reuters Posted at Sep 25 2020 08:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Visitors wear face masks as Hong Kong Disneyland reopens to the public on Friday after a spike in COVID-19 cases caused a second closure in July. The reopening leaves Disneyland Resort in California as the only Disney theme park worldwide to remain closed. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Hong Kong Disneyland Hong Kong Disneyland reopening Disneyland multimedia multimedia photos /news/09/25/20/publiko-pinag-iingat-vs-drop-your-beautiful-son-daughter-challenge/news/09/25/20/home-quarantine-bawal-na-sa-covid-19-patients-na-asymptomatic-may-mild-symptoms/entertainment/09/25/20/angelica-panganiban-announces-retirement-from-teleseryes/news/09/25/20/airlines-naghahanda-na-sa-pagbubukas-ng-boracay-sa-local-tourists/news/09/25/20/ilang-eskuwelahan-nagkansela-ng-1-linggong-klase-dahil-sa-pldt-maintenance