HK Disneyland reopens

Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Posted at Sep 25 2020 08:42 PM

Visitors wear face masks as Hong Kong Disneyland reopens to the public on Friday after a spike in COVID-19 cases caused a second closure in July. The reopening leaves Disneyland Resort in California as the only Disney theme park worldwide to remain closed. 

