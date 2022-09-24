Protest for Mahsa Amini

MULTIMEDIA

Protesters remember Mahsa Amini in Berlin

Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE

A picture frame with photos showing Mahsa Amini leans at a basket with cut off hair during a rally in Berlin, Germany on Friday. Iran has faced many anti-government protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, who was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the morality police, a unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women.