Sri Lanka vaccinates children over 12 against COVID-19

Children over 12 inoculated against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

Ishara S. Kodikara, AFP

A health worker inoculates a child with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a children's hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Friday as the country began inoculating children over 12. COVID-19 has killed at least 4,715,909 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP, Thursday, but the World Health Organization estimates that the overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to the virus.