Crossing rivers

Haitian migrants continue to cross Mexico-Texas border

Pedro Pardo, AFP

A man carries a child on his shoulders as Haitian migrants cross the Rio Grande river between Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas on Thursday. The US special envoy to Haiti resigned on September 23 two months after his appointment, denouncing the Biden administration's deportation of Haitian migrants from the US-Mexico border back to their poverty-stricken homeland.