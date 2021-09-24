Ain't no mountain high enough

MULTIMEDIA

Doctors in India scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages

Adnan Abidi, Reuters

Health workers walk through a road that was blocked after a landslide, as they trek to remote villages as part of a vaccination drive during the coronavirus disease outbreak, near Malana village in Kullu district in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, India in this photo taken on September 14, 2021. Blocked by the landslide, they left their vehicle with two blue vaccine boxes slung over their shoulders to maneuver over the rubble, climb the wall and then walk to the trailhead leading to the village. Despite the hostile terrain, the northern state of Himachal Pradesh became the first in India to administer at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in all its adults.

