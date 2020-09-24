MULTIMEDIA

Wuhan begins school semester

This photo taken on Wednesday shows university freshmen, or first year students, taking an oath during the opening ceremony at the beginning of the school semester at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Wuhan, the ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak, also reopened international flights, ending an eight-month moratorium since the coronavirus outbreak started.