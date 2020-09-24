Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Wuhan begins school semester AFP/ Stringer Posted at Sep 24 2020 03:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest This photo taken on Wednesday shows university freshmen, or first year students, taking an oath during the opening ceremony at the beginning of the school semester at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Wuhan, the ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak, also reopened international flights, ending an eight-month moratorium since the coronavirus outbreak started. Coronavirus epicenter Wuhan reopens for international flights China tries to flip the pandemic script, starring a 'reborn' Wuhan Read More: Wuhan China COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak school opening multimedia multimedia photo /business/09/24/20/pldt-says-spare-cable-systems-additional-capacity-to-keep-connectivity-during-maintenance-works/sports/09/24/20/pba-tributes-pour-in-for-pj-simon-after-retirement/news/09/24/20/malabon-naglunsad-ng-mental-health-hotline-para-sa-mga-residente/news/09/24/20/44000-mag-aaral-sa-sucs-di-nakapag-enroll-grupo/overseas/09/24/20/thailand-takes-first-legal-action-vs-facebook-twitter-over-content