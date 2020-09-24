Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Protests erupt against Breonna Taylor verdict Jeff Dean, AFP Posted at Sep 24 2020 02:01 PM | Updated as of Sep 24 2020 02:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A protestor is detained while bleeding from the head, in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, USA on Wednesday, after a judge announced the charges brought by a grand jury against Detective Brett Hankison, one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. Hankison was charged with three counts of "wanton endangerment" in connection with the shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman whose name has become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement. Protests erupt in US over charges in Breonna Taylor shooting Read More: Brenna Taylor Louisville Kentucky USA Brett Hankison Black Lives Matter US protests United States protest racism racism in the US racism in the United States protest against racism multimedia multimedia photos campaign /news/09/24/20/3-soldiers-hurt-in-explosion-in-maguindanao/spotlight/09/24/20/are-term-sharing-agreements-in-congress-honored-lets-look-at-history/spotlight/09/24/20/key-to-butterfly-climate-survival-may-be-color-coded/life/09/24/20/ccp-to-hold-free-screening-of-martial-law-films/news/09/24/20/siklistang-tumatawid-sa-elliptical-road-sa-qc-sugatan-matapos-mahagip-ng-taxi