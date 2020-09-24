Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Protests erupt against Breonna Taylor verdict

Jeff Dean, AFP

Posted at Sep 24 2020 02:01 PM | Updated as of Sep 24 2020 02:02 PM

Protests erupt against Breonna Taylor verdict

A protestor is detained while bleeding from the head, in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, USA on Wednesday, after a judge announced the charges brought by a grand jury against Detective Brett Hankison, one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. Hankison was charged with three counts of "wanton endangerment" in connection with the shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman whose name has become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Read More:  Brenna Taylor   Louisville   Kentucky   USA   Brett Hankison   Black Lives Matter   US protests   United States protest   racism   racism in the US   racism in the United States   protest against racism   multimedia   multimedia photos   campaign  