Protests erupt against Breonna Taylor verdict

Jeff Dean, AFP

A protestor is detained while bleeding from the head, in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, USA on Wednesday, after a judge announced the charges brought by a grand jury against Detective Brett Hankison, one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. Hankison was charged with three counts of "wanton endangerment" in connection with the shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman whose name has become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.