Paying respect to US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Alex Brandon, Reuters

Posted at Sep 24 2020 08:58 AM

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday. Hundreds of mourners lined up outside the court to pay their respects to the pioneering women's rights advocate, who died on September 18 at age 87. 

