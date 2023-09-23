MULTIMEDIA

Mexico community protests against organized crime

Mayan indigenous people walk with the image of The Virgin of La Merced during an event held to protest against crime in the region, in the community of San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico on Friday. More than 3,000 Mayan descendants danced to ask the Virgin of Mercy for an end to the violence of organized crime in Chiapas, a state in southeastern Mexico that faces a streak of murders, disappearances and forced displacement this year.