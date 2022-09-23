MULTIMEDIA
Anti-British monarchy protest in Australia
Joel Carrett, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 23 2022 11:53 AM | Updated as of Sep 23 2022 11:54 AM
Protesters smear red dye over an emblem at the British Consulate during an anti-monarchy protest in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday. Hundreds of people protested at anti-monarchy rallies across Australia, even as the government declared a national day of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The public holiday was marked by protests that focused on the harm British colonization caused to indigenous Australians.
