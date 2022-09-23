Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Anti-British monarchy protest in Australia

Joel Carrett, EPA-EFE

Posted at Sep 23 2022 11:53 AM | Updated as of Sep 23 2022 11:54 AM

Anti-British monarchy protest in Australia

Protesters smear red dye over an emblem at the British Consulate during an anti-monarchy protest in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday. Hundreds of people protested at anti-monarchy rallies across Australia, even as the government declared a national day of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The public holiday was marked by protests that focused on the harm British colonization caused to indigenous Australians. 

Read More:  Australia   Britain   monarchy   colonization   indigenous people   protest  